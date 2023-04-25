FRESNO, Calif. (KGPE/KSEE) – A new food experience is making its debut on Saturday, April 29, and will showcase more than two dozen local vendors.

FoodieLicious, the latest foodie adventure from Fresno Street Eats, is debuting this Saturday at River Park from 11:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m.

Officials say it goes beyond one of their food truck events and that it’s basically a food festival that combines food trucks, pop-up vendors, and many eateries that call River Park home.

The event will continue on a monthly basis, each time bringing in a new crop of vendors.

There are more than two dozen vendors to sample, plus live music from The Box, games with Fresno Social Sports, and a beer garden from BarrelHouse.