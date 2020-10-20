New exemptions to $0 bail approved in Fresno County

FRESNO, California (KSEE/KGPE) – New exemptions to the $0 bail rule in Fresno County were approved by the Superior Court’s Executive Committee.

According to an announcement by Fresno Police, the committee decided on Oct. 13 to exempt 11 penal codes from the $0 bail rule. They relate to either weapons charges or gang-involvement charges.

In a statement, Fresno County District Attorney Lisa Smittcamp described the move as an important public safety measure.

This is merely one step being undertaken to end the rampant gun fire, gang activity and senseless bloodshed in our community. Although the revisions occurred just last week, their positive impacts can already be seen as perpetrators arrested for these types of crimes are being held in custody, rather than returned to the streets within hours of their arrest. Fresno County District Attorney Lisa Smittcamp

