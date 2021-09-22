New evacuation warnings issued in Tulare County due to KNP Complex Fire

TULARE COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The Tulare County Sheriff’s Department has issued new evacuation warnings for the communities near the KNP Complex Fire.

The evacuation warning has been issued for the communities of Eshom and Heartland Camp, including Eshom Valley Drive from Fresno County Line, South to Tarbell Pocket on Eshom Valley Drive and North Mountain Road, 468 North to the County Line.

Sheriff officials say this warning includes all structures, side roads, associated roads, and forest service roads due to the fire.

Deputies say evacuation warnings are voluntary, but community members are strongly encouraged to prepare to evacuate if it becomes necessary and if individuals feel they need more time, please consider leaving the area now.

Tulare County Sheriff officials say a temporary evacuation point is located at Woodlake Community Center at 145 N. Magnolia. Deputies say for those in need of assistance evacuating call 2-1-1 and individuals 60 and older who need assistance with evacuation or information may call the senior hotline at 1-800-2462.

According to deputies, individuals preparing to evacuate are encouraged to consider bringing important documents, changes of clothing, necessary medication, and hygiene items.

For those who are able to evacuate domestic animals, the sheriff’s office asks people to remember to pack food leashes and other items necessary.

For individuals who aren’t able to evacuate domestic animals or livestock, authorities ask them to make arrangements with Tulare County Animal Services prior to transporting animals to an available shelter location by completing the Fire Assistance Evacuation Form.

Tulare County Sheriff deputies say all other warnings and orders related to the KNP Complex Fire remain in effect.