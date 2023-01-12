MERCED COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The Merced County Sheriff’s Office has updated the evacuation warnings for the area south of Atwater due to flood concerns, officials announced Thursday.

Officials say another storm system could bring additional rainfall through the weekend. They ask residents to exercise caution and avoid unnecessary travel – as well as refrain from passing barricades or driving on closed roads.

The following roads are closed in the area south of Atwater and the west side of the County:

Gurr Road South of Dickenson Ferry Road to Sandy Mush

Shippee Road

Lone Tree Road

Sandy Mush Road to Nickel Road

Sand Slough Road

Turner Island Road to Highway 152

Wardrobe Avenue, between Gurr Road and Thornton Road

Buhach Road from Highway 140 to Bailey Avenue

Vaughn Road from Gurr Road to Scott Road

Scott Road

Residents can check road closures and evacuation warning updates by clicking here.

The Merced County Emergency Operations Center is activated and will remain activated until the current flooding impacts subside, officials say.

Additionally, all three Merced County flood shelters have been fully stocked with supplies and are no longer accepting donations.

Sandbags will remain available throughout Merced County; more information can be found here.