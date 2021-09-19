New evacuation warning issued in Tulare County due to KNP Complex Fire

Flames from the KNP Complex Fire burn along a hillside above the Kaweah River in Sequoia National Park, Calif., on Tuesday, Sept. 14, 2021. The blaze is burning near the Giant Forest, home to more than 2,000 giant sequoias. (AP Photo/Noah Berger)

TULARE COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A massive wildfire burning in Tulare County has forced a new evacuation warning to be issued Sunday night.

The Tulare County Sheriff’s Office has issued an evacuation warning for the Wilsonia area of Kings National Park. The warning includes all structures, side roads, associated roads, and forest service roads in the area.

The Sheriff’s Office says the evacuation warning is voluntary, but residents are strongly encouraged to prepare to leave the area if it becomes necessary.

Residents who need more time to evacuate are asked to consider leaving the area now.

Those 60-years-old and older can call the senior hotline at 1-800-321-2462 for assistance with evacuating.

A temporary evacuation point has been set up at the Woodlake Community Center, located at 145 N. Magnolia in Woodlake.

All other warnings and orders related to the KNP Compex Fire remain in effect Sunday.

As of Sunday, the KNP Complex Fire has reached 21,773 acres with no reported containment.