New evacuation orders issued for KNP Complex Fire

A firefighter lays hose around the Foothills Visitor Center while battling the KNP Complex Fire in Sequoia National Park, Calif., on Tuesday, Sept. 14, 2021. The blaze is burning near the Giant Forest, home to more than 2,000 giant sequoias. (AP Photo/Noah Berger)

TULARE COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Authorities have released new evacuation orders for the KNP Complex Fire burning in Tulare County on Friday morning.

The Tulare County Sheriff has issued evacuation orders for the communities of Big Meadows, Weston Meadows and Quail Flat in the Giant Sequoia National Monument.

Evacuation orders have also been issued for all residents, employees and cooperators in the Grant Grove, Wilsonia and Cedar Grove communities of Kings Canyon National Park.

Officials are asking residents to use Highway 180 westbound to evacuate the area.

To find more information or receive assistance, a temporary evacuation point has been set up at the Woodlake Community Center, 145 N. Magnolia.

A map of all evacuation zones is available here.

