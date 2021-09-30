New evacuation orders and warnings issued for KNP Complex Fire in Tulare County

Flames from the KNP Complex Fire burn along a hillside above the Kaweah River in Sequoia National Park, Calif., on Tuesday, Sept. 14, 2021. The blaze is burning near the Giant Forest, home to more than 2,000 giant sequoias. (AP Photo/Noah Berger)

TULARE COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — New evacuation orders and warnings have been issued for the KNP Complex Fire Thursday.

The new evacuation orders include the communities of Eshom and Hartland Camp, including Eshom Valley Drive, from Fresno County Line, South to Tarbell Pocket on Eshom Valley Drive, and North Mountain Road, 468 North to the County line.

The evacuation warnings have been issued for the community of Badger to the North Tulare County Boundary, including Whittaker Forest Road, Hogback Road, CA 245, Dry Creek, Sierra Glenn, all the way to Wild Hog Canyon. Then South to Deep trail, Shadley Jeep Trail. Then East to Eshom Valley Road and North to the Tulare County Boundary.

To evacuate, Sheriff’s deputies ask evacuees to use Eshom Valley to Stage Coach, to Highway 245 or Dry Creek. The Woodlake Community Center at 145 N. Magnolia has been designated as the temporary evacuation point.

“When preparing to evacuate, please consider bringing important documents, necessary medication, changes of clothing, and hygiene items. If you are able to evacuate your domestic animals, remember to pack food, leashes, and other items. If you are not able to plan to evacuate your domestic animals or livestock, please make arrangements with Tulare County Animal Services prior to transporting your animals to an available shelter location by completing the Fire Assistance Evacuation Form located on the Tulare County Animal Services website,” said a release from the Tulare County Sheriff’s office.