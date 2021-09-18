New evacuation order issued in Tulare County due to Windy Fire

A member of the Roosevelt Hotshot Crew clears a firebreak while battling the Windy Fire on Thursday, Sept. 16, 2021, on the Tule River Reservation, Calif. His crew, which travelled from Colorado, has been battling California wildfires. (AP Photo/Noah Berger)

TULARE COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A new evacuation order has now been issued in Tulare County as crews continue to fight the Windy Fire.

On Saturday, the Tulare County Sherriff’s Office announced an evacuation order for the communities of Ponderosa and Quaking Aspen.

The area of warning includes Dome Rock, north to Highway 190 at North Road, east to Route 21S05, at Needles Trail, south to Lloyd Meadow at Lower Peppermint Road.

The Sheriff’s Office says an evacuation order means there is an immediate threat to life, safety, and property and that everyone in the area needs to leave now.

Map of evacuation orders and warnings currently in place as of Saturday, September 19, for the Windy Fire in Tulare County.

Those evacuating the area are urged to take Highway 190 to Porterville to avoid all road closures.

A temporary evacuation point has been set up at Porterville College, located at 100 E. College Avenue.

As of Saturday, the Windy Fire has reached 12,370 acres and is 0% contained.

The fire is burning on the Tule River Reservation and in Giant Sequoia National Monument in the Sequoia National Forest.

National Park Service officials say the fire was sparked during a lightning storm on Thursday, September 9th.