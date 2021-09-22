New evacuation order issued in Tulare County due to Windy Fire

Flames lick up a tree as the Windy Fire burns in the Trail of 100 Giants grove in Sequoia National Forest, Calif., on Sunday, Sept. 19, 2021. (AP Photo/Noah Berger)

TULARE COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A new evacuation order has now been issued Wednesday night in Tulare County as the Windy Fire continues to rage on in the Sequoia National Park.

The Tulare County Sheriff’s Office has issued an evacuation order for the communities of Camp Nelson, Pierpoint, Coy Flat, Mountain Aire, Cedar Slope, Alpine Village, Roger Camp, and Sequoia Crest.

The Sheriff’s Office says an evacuation order means there is an immediate threat to life, safety, and property, and that everyone in the area needs to leave now.

Those who need immediate assistance with evacuating are asked to call 9-1-1.

A temporary evacuation point has been set up at Porterville College, located at 100 E. College Avenue in Porterville.

A roadblock has been set up at Highway 190 at Wishon Campground.

All prior evacuation orders and warnings remain in effect as of Wednesday night.

As of Wednesday, the Windy Fire has reached 31,388 acres and is 7% contained.

Officials say the fire was sparked during a lightning storm on Thursday, September 9.

Over 1,200 firefighters are currently working to detain the fire.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

