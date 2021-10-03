New evacuation order issued in Tulare County due to KNP Complex Fire

TULARE COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Authorities have issued a new evacuation order Sunday night as firefighters continue to battle the KNP Complex Fire burning in Tulare County.

The Tulare County Sheriff’s Office has issued an evacuation order for residences in the Mineral King area, and from Gateway to the park entrance, including Sycamore Drive.

The area includes Mineral King Road from Highway 198 to the Oak Grove Bridge, including Crest, Sierra King, Hammond, and Oak Grove.

The evacuation order will also include Mineral King Drive up to the Sequoia National Park Boundary, including associated structures along both sides of Highway 198 to the park boundary. Including, Oak Grove Bridge down to Highway 198, including Sierra King Drive, Crest Lane, Hammond Drive, and Oak Grove Drive. The Sheriff’s Office says the evacuation order does not including Dinely Drive at this time.

Evacuation warnings remain in place for all structures from Old Three Rivers Road and Blossom Drive to South Fork Drive, including South Fork Drive up Highway 198 to Mineral King Drive, including North Fork Drive, also including all side roads along Highway 198 to Mineral King Drive.