New evacuation order issued for Tulare County due to Windy Fire

TULARE COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Officials have issued a new evacuation order for the area of McNallys in Tulare County on Thursday due to the Windy Fire.

Residents from Sherman Pass Road to Corral Creek are being issued to evacuate from all structures, forest roads, dirt roads, access roads, attached roads, and campgrounds.

An evacuation order means there is an immediate threat to life, safety, and property and all residents and visitors must leave now before the fire reaches the community, authorities with the Tulare County Sheriff’s Office says.

Officials say all evacuation orders and warnings are still in effect at this time and that a roadblock will be in effect at M99 and Gold Ledge Campground.

For assistance with evacuation, officials urge individuals to call 9-1-1.

A temporary evacuation point to find information and get assistance is located at Porterville College, 100 E. College Avenue.

Tulare County officials say individuals with RVs/trailers may find information about where they can park at the college, or go to the International Agri-Center, 4500 W. Laspina in Tulare, Gat D, to dry camp.

For the Windy Fire Evacuation Warning Area Map head to the Tulare County website to see all evacuation orders and warnings in place.