CLOVIS, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Dutch Bros coffee lovers can rejoice as a new location has just opened in Clovis.

The newest Clovis spot opened at 5:00 a.m. Wednesday, July 19, with a dollar from every drink going to the local Make-A-Wish chapter.

The coffee shop’s new location is at 865 North Willow Avenue in Clovis and is open from 5:00 a.m. to 11:00 p.m. daily.

This is now the second location in Clovis and seven locations in Fresno.

This location is also one of the few that have indoor seating, in addition to a drive-thru, according to officials.