FRESNO, Calif. (KGPE/KSEE) – The City of Woodlake announced on Thursday they will be hosting a ribbon cutting and public grand opening of their new “Downtown Studio” on Jan. 31.

Downtown Woodlake says residents have been noticing a major refurbishing project underway at the location known as the “old 99-cent store.”

Courtesy: Jennifer Reynolds, City of Woodlake, Community Service Coordinator

The historic building from the early 1900s was purchased by the City of Woodlake in January 2023 and remodeled with Measure R. funding. The city’s local tax measure is an effort to preserve the building and enhance the downtown.

The City of Woodlake says they plan to use the space for fitness and sports activities, including Zumba, Ballet Folklorico, and Yoga classes.

“The health and wellbeing of our citizens is our greatest asset and we are proud to once again deliver on our commitment to a safe and healthy community,” said Woodlake Mayor, Rudy Mendoza.

The Downtown Studio’s grand opening will be on Jan. 31 at 6 p.m. and will be located at 157 N. Valencia Blvd.

Those interested in using this space for other offerings of fitness classes or programs can contact Jennifer Reynolds, the City of Woodlake Community Services Director, at (559) 564-8055.