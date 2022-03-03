FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE)- A new restaurant opening in Downtown Fresno hopes to add a bit of class and sophistication in an all-inclusive atmosphere where everyone can enjoy themselves.

The Rosé is holding their grand opening ceremony Thursday night, and owners Mysti Dailey and her fiancée, Adrian Harris say they hope to serve “refined dining” in a lively atmosphere where guests can have dinner and dance to live music if they want to.

The restaurant is located in the heart of Downtown Fresno where the former Hop PK was located. The owners decided to keep some of the interior decor elements like the towering downtown backdrop above the bar area and a lot of the original wooden countertops.

According to General Manager Peter Netzley, the food is a blend of refined American with creole influences.

“We wanted to make sure that every single item on the menu is spectacular, we don’t want to have only a few good items that people usually get, when you come down you will want to eat everything on the menu,” says Netzley.

Netzley is also a ballroom dance instructor and says the venue is a place where people can bring their dates or family and have a great time on the dance floor after they eat.

The Rosé is located at 820 Van Ness Ave, Fresno, CA 93721 and their grand opening is at 5:00 p.m hosted by the Fresno County Chamber of Commerce.