FRESNO, Calif. (KGPE/KSEE) – Fresno State’s University Dining Services, in collaboration with the Student Union Board of Directors, welcomes new dining options to the Lynda and Stewart Resnick Student Union building including The Habit Burger, Taco Bell, and Toss-N-Chop.

The Habit Burger is available to grab a charburger, sandwich, salad, or milkshake.

Taco Bell is available to purchase as organizers say the Mexican-inspired foods available are burritos, tacos, nachos, and more. Breakfast is available from 7:30 a.m. – 11 a.m.

Toss-N-Chop officials say you can create your own salad or wrap from a variety of fresh seasonal veggies, toppings, and house-made dressings.

Fresno State staff says if you are in a hurry, and want to enjoy these new dining options, “Fetch Mobile Ordering,” is accepted for these new dining options for students.