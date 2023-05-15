CLOVIS, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Clovis Police say the victim in Saturday’s shooting is an 18-year-old man who is expected to be ok.

They say he fled south to a neighborhood, where he knocked on doors looking for help for his gunshot wound.

In an exclusive video, the man can be seen being treated by EMS in that neighborhood. It’s the second shooting at the mall in the last year and both involved young adults.

The 18-year-old was shot while driving his car right outside the Sierra Vista Mall just after 9:00 p.m. Saturday.

“As officers were arriving on scene, we started getting other 911 calls in a residential area just south of the mall that was reporting a gunshot victim had knocked on their front door asking for help,” said Ty Wood, public information officer for Clovis Police.

The man was ultimately transported to the hospital where he was treated and released.

Wood says the man was driving multiple other occupants, all of which fled after shots were fired at the car.

Police are searching for three suspects wearing hoodies with “COVID-style masks”.

“Two small groups of young adults were outside of the mall. We don’t know exactly what caused it, what led up to the disturbance and the shooting, but at some point, shots were fired at the vehicle that collided with a tree,” said Wood.

Wood says they’ll be increasing patrols as officers will continue to work with mall security to cut out violence and gang-related activity in the popular shopping center.

“We realize that the Sierra Vista Mall is a family attraction with restaurants, movie theater, things to do for the kids, and we want those people, especially our Clovis residents, and visitors, to feel safe,” said Wood.

Clovis police have responded to the mall over 160 times so far this year, compared to just over 180 calls in the same time frame last year.

Police are still searching for suspects and information in this case. Anyone with information is encouraged to contact the Clovis Police Department.