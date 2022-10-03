FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Officials with the National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) are still working to figure out what caused a helicopter to fall from the sky and crash into the front yard of a Fresno home over the weekend.

Around 10:00 a.m. Saturday, officers from the Fresno Police Department were called out to the area of Willow and Garrett avenues after a survey helicopter crashed in a neighborhood.

When officers arrived, they found the pilot and a passenger suffering from minor injuries in a crashed Bell 206B helicopter on the front lawn of a home.

While the investigation is still in the preliminary stages, officials said the helicopter had lost control of its tail rotor leading up to the crash.

Investigators said the helicopter was on a maintenance check flight when the crash happened.

The helicopter hit a nearby home before crashing into a tree and coming to a rest on its left side in the yard.

Officials said a preliminary report with everything that has been learned about the crash so far is expected to be released three weeks after the incident.

The full investigation may take between 12 and 24 months to complete.