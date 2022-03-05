FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Authorities have released the preliminary report as part of the investigation into a crop-dusting helicopter crash that left a pilot dead near Coalinga last month.

Around 11:30 p.m. on Feb. 16, the National Transportation Safety Board says a Bell UH-1H helicopter crashed near Sonoma and Chandler avenues, just outside Coalinga. Officials say 53-year-old Steven Wilson was found dead in the pilot seat following the crash.

During an investigation into the crash, authorities say they learned Wilson had planned to spray product over five different pieces of land, arriving at his first location at 6:00 p.m. that day.

Investigators say Wilson continued to spray two other pieces of land before the wind started to pick up in the area. According to the preliminary report, Wilson then told his coworkers he would spray the fourth location the next day and flew away from the area ‘without announcing his intentions.’

A half an hour later, Wilson reportedly asked the crew one last question about the wind before he went silent over the radio.

When Wilson didn’t show up to spray the fifth location and hadn’t been answering his radio, his employer called 911 to report that he was missing.

The Fresno County Sheriff’s Office and California Highway Patrol began searching for Wilson’s plane around 11:00 p.m. but were unable to find it.

Authorities pinged Wilson’s phone, which led them to the wreckage of the helicopter in the orchard around 3:00 a.m. Wednesday.

The orchard where the helicopter was found was six miles southeast of his last known location, and officials say it was close to a business where Wilson was known to take his breaks.

The cause of the crash is still under investigation.