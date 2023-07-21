FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Pine Flat Lake is nearly full and that’s leading to challenges for visitors to the vast reservoir.

The “parking lot” of the Pine Flat Lake Marina is a shocking scene, it’s completely gone, as all that’s left of the boat ramp restroom is just its roof, with the rest completely submerged.

When we visited Pine Flat last week, a long hill remained, and so did the restroom.

The lake continues to rise and now sits at 98% capacity.

According to the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, the lake Friday took in around 10,000 cubic feet per second, as Pine Flat Dam’s spillway sat open, and sent around 8,500 cubic feet per second down the Kings River.

“We’re raising three feet a day, and they’re letting the water out the most I’ve ever seen,” said Rich Schuster, a boater and Southern California native who has come up to Pine Flat for the last 50 years.

Schuster says he’s seen the lake this full before, but he’s concerned about the debris that can cause problems for boaters like him, especially the inexperienced ones.

“The bad part about it is that we get a lot of wood. All the wood, just like in your bathtub, when it goes down you have that ring from it being full. Well, that’s where the wood gets deposited from the last time, 2017 when we had it full,” he said.

Schuster told us if a boat were to hit the large tree chunks now filling the lake, it could damage the propellor, ding up the body, or worse.

“More than normal you’re seeing boats come being towed back in just for that reason. You know, have a spotter up in front of the boat, right? And slow down. And just be vigilant and you can have a great time,” he said.

The owner of the Pine Flat Lake Marina told us he is thankful the region had a cooler June, or else his marina, and everyone downstream of the Kings River, could have been in serious trouble.