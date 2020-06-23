New COVID-19 testing site opening soon in Los Banos

In this March 3, 2020, file photo, Hawaii state Department of Health microbiologist Mark Nagata demonstrates the process for testing a sample for coronavirus at the department’s laboratory in Pearl City, Hawaii. (AP Photo/Audrey McAvoy, File)

MERCED COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — The Merced County Department of Public Health and Golden Valley Health Centers are working together to set up a COVID-19 test site in Los Banos.

Testing will be available by appointment starting Wednesday, between 8:30 a.m to 3:30 p.m., at the Community Center on 645 7th Street in Los Banos.

“By making COVID-19 testing more widely available, we can quickly address any positive cases and slow down the spread everywhere, especially in our higher-risk groups,” said Tony Weber, President and CEO of Golden Valley Health Centers.

“This is a situation where we feel we could help make a difference for our communities. More testing means more people can get the care they need if any of those tests come back positive.”

To schedule an appointment, call 1-866-682-4842.

