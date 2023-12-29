FRESNO, Calif. (KGPE/KSEE) – A long-time comic book shop in Fresno has a new location, a new owner, and a new name.

The new store follows the closure of Heroes Comics at Shaw and Blackstone in Fresno. After 34 years in business, long-time Heroes Comic customer Joey Martinez is swooping in like a superhero to take over the business. It’s now called Secret Identity Comics and is located on Fresno Street and Alluvial Avenue.

Staff there say they are sad to see Heroes Comics close, but they are glad to be able to provide a new and welcoming space.

“Our goal here is to kind of carry heroes through the years and bring the presence,” said Employee at Secret Identity Comics, Jeffrey Henson. “We’d like our shop to be a place for anybody and everybody to feel welcomed – so anybody in the community it doesn’t matter what part of the community you’re from we’d love to have you come here.”

Secret Identity Comics opened for customers on Friday, but its official grand opening is January 3rd.