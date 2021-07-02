New clue emerges in death of Charlie Vang’s after he was pulled from a Fresno canal

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE) – The body found in a Fresno canal Thursday has been identified as 67-year-old charlie vang, according to the Fresno County Coroner’s Office.

Vang was last seen on June 13 after attending a funeral service at 1495 N. Chestnut Avenue in Fresno.

Vang’s family members say he called for a ride around 11:30 p.m. but Vang was not there when his son arrived. His family filed a missing person’s report.

On Thursday, first responders received a 911 call about a man floating in the canal near Fedora and Blackstone avenues. His body was pulled out near Dayton and College avenues.

“At this point, we don’t know how he ended up in the canal,” said Fresno Police Lt. Rob Beckwith. “We did have some information at the time that he may have been drinking. We will have to do additional testing, toxicology, to see if that played a factor.”

Vang had 22 children, 60 grandchildren, and two great-grandchildren.