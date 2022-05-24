CLOVIS, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — A new center representing the Central California Blood Center’s first Clovis location opened Thursday.

The donor center is located on Herndon Avenue near Willow Avenue in the Clovis Commons shopping center close to Target and Best Buy.

According to representatives, blood is constantly needed in the Central Valley, and the new location will support those needs while simultaneously offering a convenient location for local donors to donate.

The Central California Blood Center serves 20 hospitals and a network of facilities in Fresno, Tulare, Madera, Kings and Mariposa counties.