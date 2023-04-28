SEQUOIA AND KINGS NATIONAL PARK, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Officials with the Sequoia and Kings National Parks say the Cedar Grove area is likely to stay closed to the public for the summer season.

Park authorities say severe road damage along the Highway 180 corridor between Grant Grove and Cedar Grove prompted the decision, adding that Caltrans does not expect repairs to be completed before the end of this year’s summer season.

For Mineral King in Sequoia National Park, due to severe road damage along the Mineral King Road both inside and outside the park, public access is not anticipated before mid-June.

Tulare County crews are working on temporary repairs to three sections of road damage outside the park boundary and those repairs are expected to continue into June. It is still unknown what if, any, public access will be possible for the summer of 2023.

For those who are planning on visiting these areas in the next few weeks, Grant Grove in Kings Canyon National Park and the Foothills area in Sequoia National Park are currently open.

Grant Grove access will include access to the giant sequoias, the General Grant Tree, winter snowplay, camping, lodging, restaurant and trails.

Foothills access will include the area between the Sequoia entrance station and Hospital Rock. Access to lower-elevation camping, trails, wildflowers, wilderness and rivers. However, there will be no access to giant sequoias.

For trip-planning information and the most current park conditions, visitors are urged to visit the Sequoia and Kings National Parks website.