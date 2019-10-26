New clinic brings ALS treatment right into the Central Valley

The clinic is a partnership between the ALS Association, UCSF and the state legislature

FRESNO, California (KSEE) – ALS patients in the area aren’t going to have to go far for care anymore. The local ALS Association Golden West Chapter helped open up a new clinic that’s going to bring specialty doctors to Fresno, shortening up the commute for care dramatically.

Since Eric Amador was diagnosed with ALS in 2014, he’s been spending a lot of time on the road. ALS is a disease that degenerates motor nerve cells — effectively destroying motor functions, like walking and eating.

It’s also known as Lou Gehrig’s disease.

Amador — a 25-year Navy veteran and former executive White House chef — often would travel from Firebaugh to the Bay Area for his treatments.

“If I was going to Merced or Palo Alto, I would be up at 4:30 a.m. and on the road,” he said.

But now, thanks to a new clinic, he can stay in the Central Valley. The clinic will bring specialty doctors from UC San Francisco to the Community Regional Medical Center campus in Fresno — meaning patients can take care of all their doctor visits in one day.

It’s made possible with the help of funding from the state legislature, fundraisers like the annual Walk to Defeat ALS, and a partnership with UC San Francisco.

“They’re able to see the physical therapist, occupational therapist, social worker, respiratory therapist, speech therapist, dietitian, neurologist…they’re able to see all these specialists in one day,” said Dr. Catherine Lomen-Hoerth, the director of UCSF’s ALS Center.

The ALS Association has only a handful of these designated clinics across the state. While the doctors aren’t going to be in Fresno permanently, they will come back every three-to-four months, which is the regular check-up period for ALS treatment.

“It’s a model of care proven to help people live longer and better with this disease. So, this is a huge moment for Fresno,” said Fred Fisher, the president and CEO of the ALS Association Golden West Chapter.

Duane Vryhof was diagnosed with ALS back in 2014 like Amador. The Hanford resident is glad to see his commute for treatment is getting a lot shorter.

“It’s been a long time coming. I really hope to see this thing through,” he said.