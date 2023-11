CLOVIS, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – After a storm uprooted a previous tree, Clovis officials are excited to announce a new Christmas tree has been planted.

The new tree was selected and planted in the same spot behind the Clovis Civic Center sign on 5th Street.

The Public Utilities Department helped select, plant, and anchor the tree on Tuesday.

With this little peek before the Christmas season, Clovis officials are inviting the public to attend their Annual Tree Lighting Ceremony on Dec. 4.