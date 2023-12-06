FRESNO, Calif. (KGPE/KSEE) – Residents in Madera got a chance to get coffee with a cop Wednesday morning at Starbucks.

Madera Police Department along with the new Madera Police Chief Gino Chiaramonte, were able to attend this event with residents at the Starbucks on Olive Avenue.

He says the event is all about making connections with the community and giving residents an opportunity to meet their new chief.

Chiaramonte says this is his first time as chief participating in the Coffee with a Cop event. He shares how he has been taking action when it comes to concerns from the Madera community.

“You know speeding in a neighborhood, concerns with some school traffic, those types of concerns,” said Chiaramonte. “So we listen to those we try and pass them onto the officers and then we try and take care of those issues, as they come up throughout weeks and months.”

He says he plans to do more events in different parts of the city.