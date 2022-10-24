PORTERVILLE, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A new fire chief has been confirmed for the City of Porterville.

Bryan Cogburn was named as the new fire chief in an announcement by city officials on Wednesday. Cogburn has been with the City of Porterville since February 2019 and has been serving in the capacity of acting fire chief since November 2021.

With the retirement of Chief Dave LaPere, the city conducted open recruitment for the position to which Chief Cogburn best possessed the necessary qualifications according to the city.

City officials say Chief Cogburn previously served as the Strike Team Leader for the California Office of Emergency Services on out-of-county campaign fires.