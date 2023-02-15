FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The Downtown Fresno Partnership (DFP) today announced its next President and CEO.

The DFP says that Elliott Balch will be its new President & CEO who will start on March 20. He is a Fresno native, fluent in Spanish, a downtown property and business owner, and holds a Master’s in Public Policy from the University of Chicago and a Bachelor’s in Physics from Harvard. Balch is currently Chief Impact Officer at the Central Valley Community Foundation. Previously he was the Board President of the Partnership’s Predecessor Association.

Balch played a central role in the Partnership’s creation, the writing of the Fulton Corridor Specific Plan, and the development of the Fulton Street project, as well as moving other infrastructure and housing projects to completion.

“A fun Downtown that is Fresno-level diverse and a hotbed of inclusive economic opportunity — that’s what we are building together,” Balch said. “For our city and region, this is the kind of Downtown we need that will deliver sustainable growth, industries with upward economic mobility, healthy and active lifestyles, and urban housing to meet high demand. And did I mention this place is fun?”

Balch will share more about the organization’s vision and work at the 2023 State of Downtown event on Friday, April 21, at the historic Warnors Center for the Performing Arts.