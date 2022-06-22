FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – People with disabilities will soon have access to more resources in the Central Valley. On Wednesday, United Cerebral Palsy of Central California unveiled a new facility on East Nees.

“We’ve actually owned this building just about a year, and we’re getting ready to start process the renovations which will take about a year and a half or so,” said Roger Slingerman, executive director at UCP.

Slingerman said the new 35,000-square-foot site will help them better serve about 1,100 people with disabilities in Fresno, Kings, and surrounding counties.

“We’re going to be able to do things in the evenings, weekends, outside of our day programs. It’s going to allow outside community to come interact with people with disabilities and be able to utilize the facility for other things as well,” he said, adding that they serve people with different disabilities.

“We are more than our name. We only serve about 10-15% of our population with cerebral palsy. There’s multiple different disabilities that we provide services for in our program.”

Slingerman said this is about creating a better sense of community for those they serve.

“We all have disabilities in different ways, but coming here, everybody doesn’t. It’s all about the abilities to have a better quality life,” explained Slingerman.

The center will feature 10 classrooms, a teaching kitchen, arts and crafts studios, an events theater, a computer lab, and a gym, among other amenities.

“The cost of the facility is about $6.3 million; with renovation costs, it’s about a $7.5 million project.”

The executive director said the center will be ready in late 2023.