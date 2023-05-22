TULARE, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A new Catholic Church is officially open in the South Valley, after years of fundraising and involvement for the community of Tulare.

Monday afternoon was a full house inside the church, over 1000 people showed up to celebrate the big opening.

“It’s beautiful, I heard it’s huge and it holds a lot of people, and I can’t wait to see it,” said Socorro Guarnizo, a churchgoer.

Iran Hernandez’s brother is the priest who is a spiritual leader of Saint Rita’s.

“I believe people like it and they’re excited for the new church, it’s a great community. It took quite a bit but here we are anything is possible,” said Hernandez.

The Catholic community of Tulare came out in the hundreds, to celebrate the official opening on the corner of Bardsley and Morrison Avenues.

Bishop Joseph Brennan, from the Diocese of Fresno, shared some words of wisdom before being handed the key to the building.

“People are very happy, very joyful, you can happiness and even tears in their eyes, so this is a very meaningful and historic moment for a lot of us,” said Reverend Ivan Hernandez.

Father Ivan Hernandez says the parish will hold 1,400 people, almost three times more than their older facility.

“Our old church only holds 500 people, and our community has grown so much in the last 8 years. When I came here to Tulare 11 years ago there were 800 registered families and now there’s now were close to 8000 registered families,” he said.

The dedication mass lasted three hours, and Bishop Brennan consecrated the new church, but it took a village to put all of this on.

“The knights we are, the Pope has called us, we are the right hand of the church, anything Father needs we are there for them,” said, Ken Rose, with the honor guard of the fourth degree, patriotic arm of the Knights of Columbus.

The parish was named after Saint Rita of Cascia, the patron saint of the impossible, and will celebrate eight masses each weekend, four in Spanish, and four in English.

“We are coming out of COVID, it’s now time for the parishes to come together and come back to church and be a part of it and be there and be thankful to god and what we’ve been able to do and survive through these last few years,” said Rose.