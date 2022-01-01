New California laws taking effect in 2022 address minimum wage, mail-in ballots

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE) – Governor Gavin Newsom signed 770 new laws in 2021 and some of them went into effect on the first day of the new year.

As Californians clean up New Year’s Eve parties and get ready for the year ahead, many new laws are set to go into effect, including a raise for minimum wage workers.

Businesses with 26 or more employees will be required to pay $15 an hour, which is more than double the federal minimum wage of $7.25 an hour. Businesses with fewer than 26 employees won’t have to raise their wages until the next year.

Melissa Rodriguez lives in Fresno and says she thinks this change is much needed.

“It’s a decent wage for people to make and it should have been raised a long time ago,” explained Rodriguez.

Another new law going into effect in 2022 makes mail-in ballots here to stay after an executive order in 2020 sent them out to every registered voter in California. Now, voters will permanently have the option to vote by mail.

To-go cocktails can stay too after a new senate bill kept the sale of takeout alcoholic drinks around until 2026.

When it comes to police departments, some new laws impact them too. Police officers now must be at least 21-years-old and have a bachelor’s degree.

Public schools are also seeing new laws too, Including having to stock at least half of the 6th to 12th-grade restrooms with free menstrual products.

With 2020 and 2021 behind us, many are looking forward to the year ahead.

“I’m very hopeful for the New Year we went through a lot in the past year,” said Rodriguez.