New brewery opens at Fresno’s River Park

FRESNO, California (KGPE) – With a goal of opening Black Friday, Barrelhouse Brewing Company is now open across from the Edwards IMAX Cinema at Fresno’s River Park Shopping Center.

It’s not only working on the inside of the space but installing floor-to-ceiling garage doors on the outside.

It’s the fourth Central California location for Barrelhouse Brewing Company owner – and Lemoore native – Jason Carbalho.

“We’ll be able to have an outdoor heated space that’s even larger than we originally planned so as things open up we’re going to allow people inside.”

Although the brewery will not serve food, Carbalho says guests are welcome to bring food from surrounding establishments,

“Patrons can bring in food from outside restaurants no problem. We are also partnering with The Hangar next door, behind us. You’ll have a QR code at your table, scan it, Order your food on your smartphone and they’ll bring it directly to your table.”