REEDLEY, Calif. (KGPE/KSEE) – A Boys and Girls Club in Reedley went from a small room and office to a fully furnished clubhouse, in just three months. On Monday, they had their ribbon-cutting ceremony, and they say it is in the perfect place for students.

On one street in Reedley, on North Avenue, there is Reedley High School, Grant Middle School, and Lincoln Elementary School. Organizers say it benefits everyone, including students like Uriel Andrade.

“Last year was 10 years, I think this is gonna be 11 so basically my whole childhood,” said Andrade.

He has been with the Boys and Girls Club for as long as he can remember.

“Growing up I didn’t really have much, and the club offered to give me what I didn’t have, it gave my friends and school supplies, help because my parents couldn’t help me,” said Andrade.

Uriel’s parents are farm workers, and he wants to take what his parents do and learn as much of it as he can.

“What I’ve been looking forward to was pursuing agriculture, like livestock management. I want to pursue that with a degree and a master’s,” he said.

Not only did Uriel get a front-row seat for the ribbon cutting, but the club now has a permanent location, something he says was the perfect birthday gift.

“It is my birthday, yeah, so I already feel special. I want the same children to experience what I had when I was growing up,” he said.

On top of everything that can be seen in the building, including the brand-new computers, all came together with $400,000 dollars from the Boys and Girls Club of Fresno County, that went into this club.

From the new tables to all of the books, to the video games, and even the pool table, everything that these students around Reedley are going to use.

“We had a choice. We could’ve closed in Reedley, or we could’ve found a place,” said CEO and President of the Boys and Girls Club of Fresno County, Diane Cambray.

In three months, the club went from a room and office to their new building.

The City of Reedley asked for the space the club had been using, but it couldn’t have turned out any better.

“Location, location, location. It’s across from the middle school, down the street from the elementary and high school, so it’s a perfect opportunity to impact more kids,” she said.

Organizers say the biggest help they get from the community is through the Harvest Gala they hold every October.

Uriel’s ultimate goal is to start a nonprofit just like the Boys and Girls Club because it has helped him that much.