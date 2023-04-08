MADERA, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A new bill that will soon be introduced to the California State Assembly may provide new life to the Madera Community Hospital which was closed in December.

Assembly Bill 412 would provide emergency loans to hospitals at risk of closing or already closing.

I spoke with assemblywoman Esmerelda Soria who introduced this bill, she says this could help get Madera Community Hospital back on its feet.

The community hospital remains vacant after closing its doors back on December 30.

The hospital filed for bankruptcy in March and is waiting for help to reopen. The closure added precious minutes to travel for those seeking life-saving services.

“I introduced this bill back in February we would be creating the first emergency loan program for distressed hospitals or hospitals that have closed but have a plan to reopen,” said Assembly Woman Esmerelda Soria.

She says the bill would secure funds from the California state budget.

Madera Community Hospital already has five million dollars secured in the budget, but before the hospital can receive funds, it must show proof that it can get out of the red and into the black.

“The dollars will not be issued until there is a plan to reopen and a plan that shows that they can be sustainable we do want to throw money at a problem without having a plan that demonstrates it will work,” said Soria.

The assemblywoman says there have been talks for other local hospitals to purchase Madera Community, but none have had footing on solid ground.

This leaves them to think outside the box on how to reopen the hospital.

“We also explored the idea of the University of California we have UC Merced which is poised to have a medical school right around the corner. This has been in the making for over two decades… They are going to need a teaching hospital and this may be the perfect storm to bring the UC and step up and purchase the hospital as they will need a teaching facility,” Soria explained.

Bill 412 is set to be heard by the assembly health committee on April 18th.