FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — The City of Fresno announced they are installing Class IV bikeways in new locations around the City.

The City says the class IV Bikeway is a separate path for the exclusive use of bicycles. It includes a separation between the bikeway and vehicular traffic.

“Twenty-eight people died last year because of a pedestrian collision and of those deaths, seven were collisions with bicycles. Class IV bikeways are a much-needed improvement in safety for cyclists who rely on biking as a mode of transportation or recreation,” said Mayor Jerry Dyer.

According to the City of Fresno, Physical separation can include concrete curbs, landscaping, parking lanes, and flexible posts called “bollards.” Prominent green striping will be within the bike lane at all major intersections and other potential conflict zones that will enhance safety for bicyclists.

Locations of new the new Class IV bikeways are:

Palm Avenue – H Street to Dakota Avenue

Palm Avenue will be reduced from two lanes in each direction to one to accommodate the new class IV bikeway with a center two-way left turn lane added for safety. The center two-way turn will run for the full length of the project except between Clinton and Shields Avenues.

Belmont Avenue – Palm Avenue to Abby Street

Belmont Avenue will be reduced from two lanes in each direction to one to accommodate the new class IV bikeway with a center two-way left turn lane added for safety for the full length of the project.

Fulton/Wishon – Weldon to Belmont Avenues

Fulton/Wishon Avenue will be reduced from two lanes to one to accommodate the new class IV bikeway.

Barstow Avenue – Blackstone to Cedar Avenues

There are no lane reductions to Barstow Avenue.

Residents and bicyclists can expect to see the construction of the new class IV bikeways starting in the coming weeks at the locations mentioned above.