MERCED, Calif. (KGPE/KSEE) – Starting in 2024, new areas of study will be available at UC Merced for students to take, according to UC Merced officials.

Jan. 15, 2024, is the final date to register for the 2024 Fall semester at UC Merced.

The college is said to have more than 60 undergraduate programs and 18 graduate programs.

UC Merced officials say there are some new areas of study for students in the coming year of 2024, including Chemical Engineering, Data Science and Computing, Public health, Aero-Space Engineering, American politics, and International Relations.

You can learn more about registration and available classes on the University’s website by clicking here.