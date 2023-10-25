PORTERVILLE, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A new red helicopter will soon be seen flying over the Tulare County region.

“This helicopter is an AS350 or an A star,” said Danny Goranson, Program Director for Reach Air Medical. “We chose to put it here in Porterville due to the proximity of the foothills in the mountains.”

The chopper is an air ambulance that will be based out of Porterville. Officials said the resource was very much needed for the region.

“The different types of services that Reach can offer to the city of Porterville, as well as Tulare County includes responding to 911 scene calls, such as traffic, accidents, shootings, and things of that nature,” said flight nurse, Ehsan Abdullah. “We are also able to respond to neighboring hospitals such as Sierra View and we can transfer out critical patients to hospitals outside of the area.”

A ribbon-cutting ceremony was held today to celebrate the milestone. The local air ambulance, or Reach 82 will have a flight medic, a flight nurse, and the pilot.

For more information on Reach Air Medical Services, people can visit their website.