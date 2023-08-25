MADERA, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Madera Unified is using artificial intelligence threat detection technology to keep students safe.

The tech scans everyone who enters three of the district’s high schools and several of their middle schools.

The new technology is being used at NFL stadiums like Sofi and it makes metal detectors look obsolete.

Students don’t have to remove anything they are wearing like their shoes or belts all they have to do is walk through a sensor.

More than a thousand of the school’s students walk through Evolv technologies’ threat detection system every day.

It uses cameras and metal detection technology to assess threats in real time.

The district paid one and a half million dollars for the technology.

If someone walks through the sensor and it’s triggered, it will alert campus security instantly and even tell them where to look, since it uses metal detection it can detect dangerous objects in backpacks.

“The Redbox is alerting security staff where to search on this individual,” said Jill Lemand with Evolv Technologies.

She says the system isn’t perfect and some items do trigger false alarms, but because of the system’s AI technology, it will adjust.

“It’s looking for the metallic value and also the shape of those items,” Lemand continued

Thomas Jefferson Middle School did see some problems on the first day of school.

“The first day of school we had about 100 kids in line late to class second day we had none third day it was business as usual,” said Lawrence Herndadez Director of Safety for Madera Unified.

The new security may seem expensive, but this district says you can’t put a price on safety.

“These are people’s children and we are responsible for their safety while they’re in school, our safety measure bar nor I think we are probably the best in the Central Valley,” Hernandez continued.

A list of the schools that have the system are: