FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The Fresno Chaffee Zoo recently welcomed a new addition to the family- a male African elephant.

The pachyderm, named Mabu, will join the zoo’s two female African elephants named Amahle and Nolwazi in hopes they can produce offspring and add to the herd.

“We are excited to have Mabu join our herd. He has sired many elephant calves, and we look forward to seeing how he and our two females interact with each other to hopefully produce offspring in the future,” said General Curator, Lyn Myers. “By being an AZA-accredited facility, we have access to these resources to make smart breeding recommendations to keep species well-populated and genetically diverse.”

The Zoo’s previous bull elephant, Vus Musi, was moved to another Association of Zoos and Aquariums (AZA) organization as part of the African Elephant Species Survival Plans (SSP) recommendation.

The Chaffee Zoo’s animal care teams will work with Mabu to ensure he’s comfortable in his new home.

Zoo guests can see him on the savanna in the African Adventure.