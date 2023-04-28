REEDLEY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A ceremonial groundbreaking, complete with gold shovels, provided the backdrop to announce the beginning of construction of a new affordable housing community in Reedley on Thursday.

Self Help Enterprises, the developer of this project, says 48 new rental apartment-style homes will be constructed, with 30% of the units reserved for farmworkers and their families struggling with housing insecurity.

Groundbreaking at Guardian Village in Reedley, CA. Image courtesy Gary McIntyre.

The $25 million community, called Guardian Village, is located on 11th Street, near East Avenue, and is being developed on a two-acre parcel of land that is already owned by the State of California – but wasn’t being actively used. The property became available through an Executive Order which looks to develop affordable housing on unused state property.

“Guardian Village is a perfect example of how an unused property can blossom into a fresh new development that will help alleviate a critical housing shortage while helping members of the community to flourish,” said Department of General Services Director Ana M. Lasso. “The state has ambitious goals to continue this approach in areas across California that desperately need affordable housing, always taking into consideration the unique needs of each community.”

Guardian Village will feature one, two, and three-bedroom style apartments for residents earning between 15% and 60% of the area median income in Fresno County.

“This new community will provide many residents of Reedley, particularly farmworkers, with new housing opportunities with onsite supportive services,” said Mayor Anita Betancourt. “Guardian Village fills a critical affordability void in the region and opens the door for greater opportunities.”

The new community is expected to be completed in Summer 2024.