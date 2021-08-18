‘Never seen anything like this’: Officials give update on family found dead in Sierra National Forest

MARIPOSA, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE)- The Mariposa County Sheriff’s Office says they are still investigating the death of an entire Mariposa family and pet dog found dead in the Sierra National Forest.

According to deputies, crews are still on scene to confirm that there are no other public safety hazards in the area.

John Gerrish, Ellen Chung, one-year-old daughter Muji and the family dog were located deceased near the Devil’s Gulch area in the Southfork of the Merced River drainage. Deputies say they were experienced hikers and were new residents of the county. John Gerrish was, an engineer from the United Kingdom, met Ellen Chung in San Francisco before they relocated to Mariposa in 2020.

Deputies say there were no signs of trauma in any of the deceased family members.

“I’ve never seen a death like this, they were appeared to be a healthy family and a family canine. Our hearts go out to the family, and we are working hard to provide closure. We’re not going to rest until we figure this out.” Sheriff-Coroner at Mariposa Sheriff’s Office Jeremy Briese says.

Additional resources including a Department of Justice forensic crime lab were called in to confirm there are no other dangers in the immediate area.

According to deputies, the trail head has a sign posted warning for algal blooms or toxic algae in the river. However, they could not confirm if that played a role in the families death.