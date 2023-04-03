CLOVIS, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A currently-unused building on Shaw Avenue in Clovis is going to be transformed into what was described by company representatives as a new type of fast-food restaurant.

Panda Express is proposing building a new restaurant at the intersection of Shaw Avenue and Peach Avenues in Clovis, in a style described as a “brand new design for Panda.”

According to documents submitted to the Clovis Planning Commission, Panda Express, is requesting approval of a conditional use permit for property within the existing shopping center located at the southeast corner of Shaw and Peach Avenues at 288 W. Shaw Avenue.

“It’s called ‘Panda home design,’ it’s going to be different than any Panda you’ve seen before,” said Greg Brown, of Brown Associates Clovis which owns the building. “Its architecture is visually stunning.”

Brown and Associates Clovis, LLC says the ±2,306 square foot restaurant will seat around 30 customers and have drive-thru capabilities for 13 vehicles.

The item was approved by the Clovis Planning Commission.