MADERA, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Dashcam video of a deadly officer-involved shooting was released by the Madera Police Department Wednesday.

The video shows the moments that led up to the deadly shooting on Merced and Ellis streets last Saturday.

The suspect is identified as 29-year-old Jose Soliz.

On any given Saturday, Taqueria El Ramy in Madera is packed with customers.

Jesus Perez was working alongside his younger brother in the family restaurant over the weekend when he says he saw a man disturbing customers.

“At first, we didn’t– we left him alone. Then he says, the guy took out a gun and pointed it at my brother. My dad just told him, hey you have to leave, you have to go or we’re gonna call the police,” said Perez.

But Perez’s brother was already on the phone with the police.

On their Facebook page, the Madera Police Department released the dashcam video of their encounter with 29-year-old Jose Soliz that Saturday night.

In the video, you can see Soliz walking with a backpack and what appears to be a handgun.

He keeps walking despite officers pointing their guns at him.

Before the video ends, Soliz is seen pointing what police believe to be a gun toward officers.

“We didn’t expect for all of that stuff to happen, we just didn’t want him or someone else to get hurt,” said Perez.

There is no audio in the dashcam video, but witnesses say they heard the gunshots and the police commands.

“I can hear police officers say, stop, put your weapon down, so I said oh my god maybe someone has a weapon,” said a witness who did not want to be identified.

A couple who came to pay their respects to a vigil setup where Soliz died.

They feel the police could have done more.

“They are just looking at him. They weren’t doing anything. They didn’t do any resuscitation. So at this time, we’re confused, we don’t know what’s going on. I said well, I said they have to start CPR, they have to start CPR, somebody has been shot.”

Soliz’s mother told yourcentralvalley.com that she goes by the vigil every day.

She wants the controversy surrounding the shooting to end, and to peacefully bury her son.