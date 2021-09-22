Neighbors react to Tranquillity shooting that left man dead

FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. (KGPE) – A homicide investigation was underway in Fresno County Wednesday after detectives said a man was gunned down in Tranquillity.

It happened in the area of Lincoln and James at about 1:40 p.m.

Investigators were on scene for several hours trying to figure out what led up to the shooting.

“He was a good boy. He was a good person,” a neighbor who did not want to be identified said.

She said her children were good friends with the man who was killed.

“I would see him. He would tell me ‘Hi,’ real respectful. His parents are very good people. I cannot believe that happened to him,” she said.

The Fresno County Sheriff’s Office responded to the call for shots fired and said the man died on the scene. Deputies detained everyone else on the property.

Tony Botti with the sheriff’s office said he believes three people were taken into custody to be questioned, but no arrests had been made.

“The person who died could have come here with bad intentions and it could be self-defense. We just don’t know,” Botti said.

Another family also wanted to stay anonymous but said they’ve only been in their home a year and are thinking of leaving because they don’t feel safe, especially with an 8-year-old son.

“He’s scared to go to school. He doesn’t want me to be away from home. He wants me to be home for him,” the woman said.

She said she’d like to see more patrols around town.

“The only time we see cops here is only when something happens. They don’t care, we’ve had accidents here two shootings, this is the third one,” she said.

As for this most recent homicide, Botti said there is no threat to anyone in the area.

“I just want to reassure the public that there’s no danger to them right now. We didn’t have anyone flee with a gun, so the situation is under control,” he said.

The identity of the man who was shot has not been released. Anyone with any information on what happened is asked to call the Fresno County Sheriff’s Office.