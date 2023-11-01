FRESNO, Calif. (KGPE/KSEE) – One man has died after being shot multiple times on the evening of Oct 31. The victim has now been identified as 18-year-old Ethan Vang of Fresno.

The shooting happened around 10:30 p.m. on Halloween in the area of 700 block East San Jose Avenue.

Homicide investigators say Vang was a known gang member, but are still trying to figure out if this shooting was at all gang-motivated.

Vang’s family says most of their family found out about his death through the news, and like investigators, they are also trying to find out why this shooting happened.

“It was pop, pop, pop, pop,” said Chris Gainey.

Gainey along with other neighbors around East San Jose Avenue in Fresno, thought the shots were something else.

“Maybe someone was celebrating Halloween like they do on New Year’s,” Gainey said. “I had no clue what happened when I saw in the morning that someone had been shot.”

Video from Tuesday night shows the quiet street flooded with police lights. Two men were shot at the scene.

A 24-year-old who was grazed in the head by a bullet, and his relative who was Vang.

Vang was shot multiple times in the upper body, he died while being transported to the hospital.

“The motive has yet to be determined. We don’t know who the two suspects are that were involved in this investigation,” said Lt. Paul Cervantes.

Lead Homicide Detective Paul Cervantes says the suspects have only been described as skinny, wearing dark clothing, and running from the shooting scene.

“At this point, we have located some video evidence in the neighborhood, but we’re currently locating, looking for further evidence,” said Cervantes.

Vang was a known gang member to law enforcement, but are still trying to find out if the shooting was gang-motivated.

“It’s been a fairly quiet street up until recently,” said Gainey.

Despite this incident, Gainey still feels safe at home.

“I think the police are doing a fantastic job. I read this morning it’s only the 26th murder of the year, so numbers are dropping significantly so, what they’re doing is working,” said Gainey.

At this time last year, there were 50 murders in the City of Fresno, that number has been cut nearly in half this year to 26. The city had 63 murders at this time in 2021.