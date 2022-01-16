Neighbors help save man from smoke-filled apartment in central Fresno

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A man has been hospitalized for possible smoke inhalation after food burning on his stove caused smoke to fill a central Fresno apartment building Saturday night, according to Fresno Fire Department officials.

Crews responded to the area of Fedora and Blackstone avenues around 9:00 p.m. for reports of a working apartment fire at the Fig Garden Villa Apartments.

Upon arrival, firefighters say heavy smoke was coming from a hallway on the first floor of the complex.

According to officials, crews investigating the scene say that food in a pan on the stove had burned, creating a lot of smoke in one of the apartment units.

Fire crews say a smoke alarm alerted other residents in the building to the incident and around 25-30 people sheltered in place due to the large amount of smoke.

Fresno Fire Department officials say one man was transported to a local hospital for possible smoke inhalation.

Linda Wilson and Derrail Hicks were two residents in the building at the time of the fire. Wilson said she and Hicks climbed through a window to help get the man out of the smoke-filled room.

“We went around the back and he was like halfway hanging out,” said Wilson. “He [Hicks] jumped in and got him out and dragged him out so he could get air.”

According to firefighters, no other injuries were reported at the incident. A dog was also in the apartment at the time of the fire but was removed from the scene.