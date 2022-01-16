Neighbors help save man from smoke-filled apartment in central Fresno

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A man has been hospitalized for possible smoke inhalation after food burning on his stove caused smoke to fill a central Fresno apartment building Saturday night, according to Fresno Fire Department officials.

Crews responded to the area of Fedora and Blackstone avenues around 9:00 p.m. for reports of a working apartment fire at the Fig Garden Villa Apartments.

Upon arrival, firefighters say heavy smoke was coming from a hallway on the first floor of the complex.

According to officials, crews investigating the scene say that food in a pan on the stove had burned, creating a lot of smoke in one of the apartment units.

Fire crews say a smoke alarm alerted other residents in the building to the incident and around 25-30 people sheltered in place due to the large amount of smoke.

Fresno Fire Department officials say one man was transported to a local hospital for possible smoke inhalation.

Linda Wilson and Derrail Hicks were two residents in the building at the time of the fire. Wilson said she and Hicks climbed through a window to help get the man out of the smoke-filled room.

“We went around the back and he was like halfway hanging out,” said Wilson. “He [Hicks] jumped in and got him out and dragged him out so he could get air.”

According to firefighters, no other injuries were reported at the incident. A dog was also in the apartment at the time of the fire but was removed from the scene.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

CBS47 On Your Side

Do you have a problem that you need help solving? Contact CBS47 and let us be On Your Side.

Phone: 559-761-0383
Email: OnYourSide@cbsfresno.com

February 03 2022 12:00 am
Big Game Countdown
February 13 2022 12:00 am