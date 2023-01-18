TULARE COUNTY, Calif. (KGPE/KSEE) – Tulare County Sheriff Mike Boudreaux continues to stay confident that investigators will find out who shot and killed 6 people in Goshen.

Harvest Avenue is still blocked off to the public, three days since the Monday morning massacre that killed the family of six.

A small vigil already starting next to the crime scene. A single, red, candle is burning tonight.

Even Wednesday, investigators are still looking through the crime scene, collecting over 100 pieces of evidence.

We tried reaching out to the family Wednesday, but they did not want to speak with us on camera.

Someone close to the family sent us a quote saying, “We are all hurting right now”.

Neighbors tell us they are hurting too, we spoke with some neighbors, who also did not want to go on camera, and some told us they are even fearful to step out of their homes.

No arrests have been made in connection to the shooting, but officials believe there to be at least two gunmen still on the loose.

The Sheriff’s Office is hoping to have all of the victim’s autopsies done by that time and will provide an update.

There will be another press conference on Friday at the Tulare County Sheriff’s Office.