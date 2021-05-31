Neighboring store owner says Sunday’s barbershop murder is a result of a security issue

FRESNO, California. (KSEE) – Employees at The Fade Shop off of Blackstone and Herndon discovered one of their co-workers dead in a back restroom on Sunday afternoon.

Police still haven’t released the name of the victim, however, one of the owners of a shop in the same strip mall says this murder is a result of a bigger security issue.

“Just a good guy… That kind of nice person that we need more of in the world…” This is how Elevations Smoke Shop store owner Aaron Lyon describes the victim of Fresno’s 33rd homicide this year.

Although not yet identified by the police, Lyon knows the victim, who worked just four doors down from him.

“He was the first person that gave me a haircut when we could after COVID… Very nice, young guy. Very nice guy,” Lyons said.

Lyon says it’s a tragedy he believes could have been prevented. He’s owned his shop in the strip mall for six years now and says the shops there have increasingly fallen victim to crime. He believes it’s time for the landlord to step up security.

“It’s just stuff all the time here…. It’s bad when people come in here and steal, we do get that, but it’s worse when someone gets hurt, and there’s been a lot of that,” he said.

Lyon says he filed a lawsuit against the landlord in 2019 after he was allegedly burglarized and stabbed by employees of a street sweeping company he says was hired by the landlord.

He says if security isn’t increased there may be more trouble.

“I mean I did not think I was walking out of here…All of this has been reported up the chain and nothing is ever done,” he said.

We reached out to the landlord and the owner of the security company that monitors the strip mall but did not hear back.