FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A Fresno woman has taken reducing crime into her own hands, helping revamp the community’s Neighborhood Watch Program.

She says it was her drive to feel safe in the area she grew up that had her contacting local officials.

The Neighborhood Watch Program has been around since the 70s but it lost momentum after the founder, Roz Clark, took a less active role.

It wasn’t until a couple of years ago that one woman took it upon herself to bring the group back even stronger.

“I noticed changes in my neighborhood and over time it wasn’t my same Fresno,” said Mary Haskin.

Mary Haskin, Executive Director of Fresno Police and Neighborhood Watch spends a good amount of her time now educating others on how to take back their neighborhoods.

Wednesday, it was at Fresno’s event “Beat the Heat.”

“I’m actually proof that one person that asks a question can have a chain reaction,” she added.

Haskin was born and raised in Fresno and says she moved back into her childhood home in 2009 but she noticed the area was not what she remembers.

“I started to see the decline, the trash, the homeless the graffiti, like what’s happening,” said Haskin.

That is why she says she started asking how she could create change and then help reassemble the neighborhood watch program.

“Last year the city saw the value and the need and that it was more than volunteer hours and they funded it a historic amount,” she added.

Haskin reached out to local leaders and even Councilman Nelson Esparza who listened to her concerns and dozens of others.

“The program we had had had been somewhat dormant, there were some neighborhoods that had kept it up on their own but two years ago we really wanted to reinitiate these groups across our city so I brought forward some legislation to city council that funded the neighborhood watch program,” said Councilman Esparza.

That was in 2021, the program started out with only five groups.

Now, they have over 125 active watch groups in Fresno and nearly 200 people still waiting to start their own groups.

“In my district, I have seen a difference, these neighborhoods come together and not only are they improving public safety but really, they’ve come together and they’re a stronger voice. We invested 300 thousand dollars in reinitiating that program,” added Esparza.

Esparza says the money goes into outreach, presence in the community, and neighborhoods that need to start their own groups and keep them sustained.

“I think because I’m a resident just like them, they’re like oh you did that… I’m like yes I did. Some communities don’t want to talk to the police right away so we’re residents just like them so they can talk to us, we’re just trying to build trust,” said Haskin.

Haskin says she knows people do not want to talk directly to police sometimes, she says that’s ok that’s what the neighborhood watch is for.